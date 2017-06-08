Over 195 injured in Venezuela protest

Caracas: Over 195 people were injured in a protest here against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro`s bid to elect a Constituent Assembly to reform the Constitution, the opposition alliance Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) announced.

According to the mayor of El Hatillo municipality, David Smolansky, "several atrocities were committed" on Wednesday by police officers who were deployed throughout the capital city to "repress" the people who were protesting peacefully, Efe news reported.

Smolansky said that, in addition to a 17 year-old who died during Wednesday`s clashes, 196 people were wounded, with one in intensive care.

An MUD spokesperson called for a demonstration to be held on Thursday night, in which participants will gather at a meeting point in eastern Caracas to walk along Francisco de Miranda Avenue.

Wednesday`s protest marks the 66th day of a wave of demonstrations for and against Maduro that has swept through Venezuela.

Some of the demonstrations have ended in violence, leading to at least 66 deaths and thousands of injuries, according to figures from the Prosecutor`s office.