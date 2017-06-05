close
Police kills hostage-taker in Australia

"A man has been shot dead by police in the Bay Street apartment complex shortly before 6pm.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 15:45
Police kills hostage-taker in Australia

Sydney: Australian police Monday shot dead a man who took a woman hostage in a Melbourne apartment, after the body of another man was found in the building`s lobby.

The woman escaped safely but three officers were injured as police stormed the building.

Authorities have yet to determine whether the incident was terrorism-related.

"Police have resolved a hostage situation at an apartment block in Brighton," Victoria state police said in a statement. Brighton is a Melbourne suburb.

"A man has been shot dead by police in the Bay Street apartment complex shortly before 6pm.

"Police have safely rescued a woman who was being held against her will in the apartment block."

Police were responding to reports of an explosion at the apartment earlier in the day when they found the body of a man in the foyer.

"Another man was earlier located deceased with a gunshot wound in the lobby of the serviced apartment building just after 4pm," the police said.

"Police are investigating whether the incident is terrorism-related."

