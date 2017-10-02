close
Pope 'deeply saddened' by Las Vegas 'senseless tragedy'

Pope Francis on Monday described a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas concert as a "senseless tragedy" after at least 50 people were gunned down and over 200 others wounded.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 19:32

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Monday described a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas concert as a "senseless tragedy" after at least 50 people were gunned down and over 200 others wounded.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy," the Vatican said in a telegram.

"He commands the efforts of the police and emergency service personnel, and offers the promise of his prayers for the injured and for all who have died," it added.

