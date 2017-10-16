Porn mogul Larry Flynt offers USD 10 million for dirt on Donald Trump

New York: Larry Flynt, the founder of Hustler Magazine, is said to have offered up to USD 10 million for information that would lead to the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

According to the international media reports, the porn mogul has bought a full-page ad in The Washington Post on Sunday in which he has offered to pay as much as USD 10 million to anyone with information that could lead to Donald Trump's impeachment .

Interestingly, the advert was tweeted by Fox news anchor Liz Claman and re-tweeted by Flynt’s official account.

In the full-page ad, Larry Flynt calls President 'illegitimate' and suggests that he was ''installed only by the quirks of our antiquated Electoral College''.

"Trump has proven that he's dangerously unfit to exercise the extreme power accrued by our 'unitary executive'," the ad read.

Explaining reasons behind his move, Flynt said that for Trump's impeachment, “unimpeachable evidence” is required and that’s why a USD 10 million reward is being offered.

Flynt, best known for founding the sexually graphic Hustler Magazine, then goes into detail about the reasons he believes Trump should be removed from office.

These include the President’s Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey and his withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate change agreement.

The ad concedes that while impeachment would be a "messy, contentious affair," the alternative - another three years of a Trump presidency - was worse.

Flynt has also asked for the release of Trump's tax returns, as well as other financial and business records, arguing that "there may be a smoking gun".

The ad concludes with Flynt saying that while he did not expect Trump's wealthy allies to turn on him, he believed that "there are many people in the know for whom USD 10 million is a lot of money."

Flynt said that he could easily spend the USD 10 million on other things, "but what good would that do me in a world devastated by the most powerful moron in history?"

However, this is not the first time that Flynt has published such an advertisement.

Earlier too, Flynt has used his wealth to influence politics. In 2016, he had endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and took out similar ads offering monetary rewards worth millions of dollars for information on Mitt Romney's tax returns, and for evidence that members of Congress or government officials had illicit sexual encounters.

Apparently one of the ads led to the resignation of Republican Congressman Bob Livingston in 1998 after he admitted he had extramarital affairs, according to CNN.