Quebec City shooting: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau condemns 'terrorist attack'; at least six killed

Quebec: At least six persons were killed and several people wounded in an attack on a mosque in the Canadian city of Quebec.

A Quebec police spokesman confirmed that there were people killed, but did not say how many.

Two suspects in the shooting were arrested, he said.

The Guardian quoted witnesses as saying that the shooting took place during evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

It is being reported that around 40 people were present inside the mosque when the incident took place.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday condemned a Quebec City shooting as a "terrorist attack" after gunmen opened fire at a mosque there, killing at least five.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge," Trudeau said.

"Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, city and country."

According to witnesses cited by Radio-Canada, two men entered the center and opened fire on the people inside.

Quebec`s prime minister, Philippe Couillard, said in a series of Twitter posts that the government was "mobilized to ensure the security of the people of Quebec."

"Quebec categorically rejects this barbaric violence," he wrote. "Solidarity with Quebec people of Muslim faith."

The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, which is also known as the grand mosque of Quebec, had already been the target of hate: a pig`s head was left on the doorstep last June during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The attack comes as Canada has vowed to open its arms wide to Muslims and refugees after US President Donald Trump`s controversial immigration ban Friday sparked travel chaos and outrage around the world.

Fusillade au Centre culturel islamique: le gouvernement est mobilisé pour assurer la sécurité de la population de #Québec. #polqc — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017