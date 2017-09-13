close
Rahul Gandhi visits solar research center in Silicon Valley

"Idea (behind visiting the center) was to really understand implications (of solar power) in India," senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who accompanied Gandhi, said after his visit to Sun Power's research center in the Silicon Valley.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 13:33
Rahul Gandhi visits solar research center in Silicon Valley
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has visited a research centre in California and interacted with scientists to understand the utility of solar power for India.

Gandhi, 47, spent several hours at Sun Power and sought information on its advantages and disadvantages.

"Idea (behind visiting the center) was to really understand implications (of solar power) in India," senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who accompanied Gandhi, said after his visit to Sun Power's research center in the Silicon Valley.

After his visit to the solar research center, Gandhi flew to Los Angeles.

He is scheduled to interact with members of the think- tank community and local leaders there.

A day earlier, Gandhi visited the Tesla factory in Fremont in California.

"To me, Rahul Gandhi is not just India's leader, he is a global leader. Today there is a vacuum of global leadership," Pitroda said.

California, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Silicon Valley, Solar power, Sam Pitroda

