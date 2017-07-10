close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rex Tillerson to visit Gulf for talks on Qatar crisis

Tillerson's trip appeared aimed at finding a breakthrough in the crisis over sanctions imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and its allies.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 15:42
Rex Tillerson to visit Gulf for talks on Qatar crisis

Istanbul: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will start a four-day visit to Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with Gulf Arab leaders, the State Department announced.

Tillerson's trip appeared aimed at finding a breakthrough in the crisis over sanctions imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

TAGS

Rex TillersonRex Tillerson Gulf visitUS Secretary of StateQatar crisisUnited States of AmericaQatarIstanbulKuwaitSaudi ArabiaGulf Arab leaders

From Zee News

WorldAsia

China's ailing Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo in 'crit...

Asaduddin Owaisi pitches for heritage tag for Hyderabad city; BJP, TRS support
Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi pitches for heritage tag for Hyderabad cit...

Moto E4 Plus in India on July 12
Mobiles

Moto E4 Plus in India on July 12

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017: Plus two SAY exam result 2017 declared; check keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in
KeralaEducation

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017: Plus two SAY exam res...

Russia causing cyber mayhem, should face retaliation: Ex-UK spy chief
EuropeWorld

Russia causing cyber mayhem, should face retaliation: Ex-UK...

Pak wants to resolve all issues with India through talks: Aziz
World

Pak wants to resolve all issues with India through talks: A...

West Bengal

Narada tapes case: Sovan Chatterjee fails to appear before...

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches RSS websit...

EuropeWorld

Britain's Parliament temporarily evacuated after fire...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video