Rex Tillerson to visit Gulf for talks on Qatar crisis
Tillerson's trip appeared aimed at finding a breakthrough in the crisis over sanctions imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and its allies.
Istanbul: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will start a four-day visit to Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with Gulf Arab leaders, the State Department announced.
