Russia has sex videos featuring Donald Trump and prostitutes? This is what US President-elect has to say

Washington: In his first press conference since winning the Presidential Election on November 08, US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed an unsubstantiated report alleging close links between his campaign and Russia.

While Trump admitted for the first time that Moscow had likely hacked into Democratic Party computers ahead of the US election, he dismissed claims that Moscow holds lurid and embarrassing materials about him.

"It`s all fake news. It`s phony stuff. It didn`t happen," he said, referring to allegations of lurid behavior in a Moscow hotel room.

The 70-year old Republican billionaire suggested it may have been released by the US intelligence agencies, which would be a "tremendous blot on their record".

An explosive but unsubstantiated political research dossier on Donald Trump`s links to Russia alleges that Moscow has compromising information of a sexual nature about Trump.

As per news.com.au, a source in the document said that Trump hired the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel during a visit to Moscow. It was in the same hotel that US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle had stayed on one of their official trips.

The source added that Trump asked prostitutes to perform indecent sex acts on the bed where the Obama couple had slept.

“According to Source D ... Trump’s perverted conduct included ... defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.”

In a bid to counter the allegation, Trump told the media: “I am extremely careful.... I was in Russia years ago, with the Miss Universe contest, which did very well.”

"And I told many people, `Be careful because you don`t want to see yourself on television. Cameras all over the place."

"I`m also very much of a germophobe, believe me."

The 35 pages consist of memos compiled before and after the November 8 election by a former British spy, hired to produce opposition research on the Trump campaign, first by a Republican rival of Trump and then later by people tied to Hillary Clinton`s Democratic campaign.