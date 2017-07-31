close
Russian decision on embassy staff `regrettable:` US official

The United States decries as "regrettable" Russia`s decision to cut 755 diplomatic staff, and is now weighing its options, a State Department official said on Sunday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 06:33

District of Columbia: The United States decries as "regrettable" Russia`s decision to cut 755 diplomatic staff, and is now weighing its options, a State Department official said on Sunday.

"This is a regrettable and uncalled for act," the official said.

"We are assessing the impact of such a limitation and how we will respond to it."

RussiaUnited States of AmericaDonald TrumpJared KushnerPresident of the United States

