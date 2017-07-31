Russian decision on embassy staff `regrettable:` US official
The United States decries as "regrettable" Russia`s decision to cut 755 diplomatic staff, and is now weighing its options, a State Department official said on Sunday.
"This is a regrettable and uncalled for act," the official said.
"We are assessing the impact of such a limitation and how we will respond to it."