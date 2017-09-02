close
Second round of NAFTA talks amid Trump threats

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 08:47

Bogota: Members of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group have officially entered the political arena by unveiling a political party.

The Revolutionary Alternative Common Force, which preserves the movement's acronym FARC, will continue to fight for social justice, but "with ballots instead of bullets", Xinhua news agency reported.

"For some, the initials FARC have a negative connotation, but it is our revolutionary and historical past," former rebel leader and spokesman Ivan Marquez told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

"The conflict is now in the political arena," he said.

To convey the new peaceful nature of the movement, the party logo features a red rose with a red star in the middle, above the group's initials, written in green.

"Roses have a lot of positive significance," said Marquez.

Colombia's largest guerrilla group disarmed after signing a peace treaty with the government last November after five decades of fighting and four years of negotiations.

According to the agreement, the FARC is guaranteed a certain number of seats in Parliament.

Marquez, along with other leaders of the movement, such as Carlos Antonio Lozada, Pablo Catatumbo and Victoria Sandino, plan to run for a congressional seat. 

Revolutionary Armed Forces of ColombiaFARC

