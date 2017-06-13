close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

South Korea President to meet with Donald Trump at White House: Statement

US President Donald Trump will meet South Korea`s newly-installed President Moon Jae-In for talks from June 29 to 30, a White House statement said Tuesday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 19:25

Seoul: President Donald Trump will host his new South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In at the White House late this month for talks on containing North Korea's nuclear programme, described by Washington as a "clear and present danger."

"President Trump and President Moon will discuss ways to further strengthen the ironclad US-ROK (Republic of Korea) alliance" during the June 29-30 talks, a White House statement said on Tuesday.

The leaders will seek to "advance cooperation on economic and global issues" and "will also coordinate on North Korea- related issues, including countering the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats," it added.

The center-left Korean leader, who was sworn in last month after a landslide election win, favors engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, rather than the hardline stance taken by the conservative government of his ousted predecessor Park Geun-Hye.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis warned US lawmakers Monday that North Korea poses the most urgent threat to international peace and security.

In written testimony, Mattis said North Korea is increasing the pace and scope of a nuclear weapons program that leader Kim Jong-Un has stated will one day be capable of striking the United States.

"The most urgent and dangerous threat to peace and security is North Korea," Mattis said.

TAGS

South KoreaDonald TrumpMoon Jae-inUS-ROK ties

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Love or insanity! Bihar man, bitten off by snake, bites wife so that she dies with him
Bihar

Love or insanity! Bihar man, bitten off by snake, bites wif...

When arrested by anti-corruption branch for taking bribe, t...
Uttar Pradesh

When arrested by anti-corruption branch for taking bribe, t...

Centre rushes 600 paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling; see...
West Bengal

Centre rushes 600 paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling; see...

&#039;Smoke from wildfires may be worse for climate than thought&#039;
Environment

'Smoke from wildfires may be worse for climate than th...

Hundreds sick, two dead in food poisoning at Mosul displace...
WorldAsia

Hundreds sick, two dead in food poisoning at Mosul displace...

Maharashtra shocker! Teenager forced to eat buffalo dung to...
Maharashtra

Maharashtra shocker! Teenager forced to eat buffalo dung to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video