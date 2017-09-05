close
'Super 30' founder urges Indians to join hands for country's progress

"With such a large number of successful Indians in different fields here, India can bank on it and hope to use this vast expertise for its progress," Kumar said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 17:28
&#039;Super 30&#039; founder urges Indians to join hands for country&#039;s progress
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Vancouver: 'Super 30' founder and mathematician Anand Kumar has urged Indians in Canada to contribute to their native country's progress in whatever way they could.

"With such a large number of successful Indians in different fields here, India can bank on it and hope to use this vast expertise for its progress," Kumar said.

He was speaking at the grand finale of 'Namaste Canada' programme, organised by 20 big Indian groups in association with the Indian Embassy, on Monday.

He said distance would not matter in this digital era, but passion and commitment would.

He said there were abundant opportunities in the fields of education, healthcare and skill development in India, which had a young workforce below 35 years of age comprising more than half its total population. 

In India, Kumar runs the 'Super-30' programme for talented students from underprivileged background and provides them free mentoring.

So far, over 400 of his students have made it to the Indian Institutes of Technology.

