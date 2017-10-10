Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
IANS| Last Updated: Oct 10, 2017, 09:28 AM IST
Texas Tech University officer killed in shooting; suspect apprehended

Washington: A Texas Tech University student fatally shot a campus police officer in the head, according to varsity authorities.

The incident took place on Monday night when campus police were making a student welfare check, CBS News reported. 

Upon entering the suspect's room, officers found drug paraphernalia, according to a university statement. 

The suspect was then brought into a police station for questioning. But he pulled out a gun and fatally shot the officer in the head.

The suspect fled on foot and was caught after at least an hour of intense search by the officials. 

The campus was shut until he was caught, the statement added.

Texas Tech UniversityTexas University shootingTexas University student firingUnited States
