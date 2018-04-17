The Dating Project: Boston College professor offers extra credit for students to go on dates

BOSTON: A college professor in Boston, who is very popular among the students as the “dating professor”, offers extra credit to her students who go on dates with others and avoid alcohol and physical contact.

According to Fox News, nearly 12 years back Boston College philosophy professor Kerry Cronin came up with a unique idea of combating the popular hookup culture on the campuses with what is now being called 'the dating project.'

After coming to know that many of her seniors who are about to complete their graduation had never been on a date, she created this dating assignment. Professor Cronin added an unorthodox task to her syllabus and offered extra credits to those students who would ask someone out on a date, where there will be no alcohol or physical contact.

However, when Cronin first gave this assignment, many of her students talked a lot about asking someone out but didn't follow through. This later forced her to tweak the assignment to give a two-week deadline.

For those students who take up the dating project, the rules are simple – ask the person out in person. And, it's mandatory that the recipient has to know it’s a date.

Giving an account of this assignment, Cronin said that it used to be mandatory earlier but is now just for extra credits. Cronin also pointed out that most students may not want to commit and would instead focus on career goals. This is significant since the median age when men and women get married in the US are 29.5 and 27.4 respectively. The other reason being the expensive higher education in the US.

However, some students of Kerry Cronin do meet their soul mates as a result of her "dating" assignment.

Talking about her unique concept, professor Cronin says that ''our prevalent culture focuses on sex, not necessarily the foibles and the hard work and the joys and the despair of just casual dating.” Cronin also tells her students not to worry about rejection and move on, as it would lead to “thicker skin.”

For the unique campus phenomenon she has created, Cronin has now earned the sobriquet of "dating professor." However, one need not be a Boston College student to reap her wisdom. For those who want to know more about her dating concept, there are numerous videos on the popular video-sharing website YouTube showing Cronin preaching her relationship gospel.

A documentary about the campus phenomenon which she has created is also being shown in select theaters every Tuesday.