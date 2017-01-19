This is what Donald Trump tweeted a day before his inauguration as US President

Washington: Donald Trump has already mentioned that he doesn't like Twitter, but on Thursday, a day before his inauguration as President of the United States of America, the Republican took to the micro-blogging website to assert he has no doubt that “we will, together, make America great”.

On Thursday, a day before he will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, Trump posted a series of tweets.

Trump wrote: “Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for...the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He also cited Reverend Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, as saying: "It wasn't Donald Trump that divided this country, this country has been divided for a long time!"

Around 50 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have said they will not attend Friday's inauguration ceremony in protest over Trump's harsh response after Republican John Lewis, a veteran of the civil rights movement, said that the real estate mogul would not be a "legitimate" President.

Here is what he tweeted:

