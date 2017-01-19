This is what Donald Trump tweeted a day before his inauguration as US President
Washington: Donald Trump has already mentioned that he doesn't like Twitter, but on Thursday, a day before his inauguration as President of the United States of America, the Republican took to the micro-blogging website to assert he has no doubt that “we will, together, make America great”.
On Thursday, a day before he will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, Trump posted a series of tweets.
Trump wrote: “Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for...the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
He also cited Reverend Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, as saying: "It wasn't Donald Trump that divided this country, this country has been divided for a long time!"
Around 50 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have said they will not attend Friday's inauguration ceremony in protest over Trump's harsh response after Republican John Lewis, a veteran of the civil rights movement, said that the real estate mogul would not be a "legitimate" President.
Here is what he tweeted:
"It wasn't Donald Trump that divided this country, this country has been divided for a long time!" Stated today by Reverend Franklin Graham.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017
Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017
the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh-Rahul alliance be able to trump BJP in UP elections?
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Etah: School bus collides with truck, several children killed
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city