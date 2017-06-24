close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tornado damages ten US Air Force planes

The Air Force has four E-4Bs in active service, and the primary aircraft was off-station during the tornado on June 16, according to Ryder.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 14:30

Washington: Ten US Air Force planes, including two E-4B "doomsday" aircraft, were damaged when a tornado hit the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, the media reported.

Nicknamed the Air Force`s "doomsday" plane, the Boeing-made E-4B serves as an aerial command centre in case of national emergency or destruction of ground bases, an Air Force officer told CNN on Friday.

It provides a "highly survivable command, control and communications centre to direct US forces, execute emergency war orders and coordinate actions by civil authorities", according to the Air Force.

"The E-4B serves as the National Airborne Operations Centre and is a key component of the National Military Command System for the President, the Secretary of Defence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Air Force spokesperson Col. Patrick Ryder told CNN.

The aircraft is also protected against the effects of electromagnetic pulse and has an electrical system designed to support advanced electronics and a wide variety of communications equipment, according to the Air Force`s fact sheet.

The Air Force has four E-4Bs in active service, and the primary aircraft was off-station during the tornado on June 16, according to Ryder.

"There is no impact to the E-4B`s primary mission, so it remains capable of completing its National Airborne Operations Centre," he said.

In addition to the two E-4B planes, eight RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft were also damaged in the storm that took out some trees and damaged buildings on the base.

Six of these eight aircraft have now been returned to mission-capable status, Ryder added.

TAGS

USUS Air ForcetornadoNebraskaWashingtonNational Airborne Operations Centre

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Tamil NaduEducation

Medical admission based on NEET, quota for Tamil Nadu stude...

Maharashtra jawan martyred in Jammu and Kashmir cremated on son&#039;s 1st birthday
Maharashtra

Maharashtra jawan martyred in Jammu and Kashmir cremated on...

No single country can defeat terror alone: India to UN
India

No single country can defeat terror alone: India to UN

World

United States says no decision on special Afgan-Pak envoy

North EastManipur

Suspected militants gun down student leader in Manipur...

Rajasthan: Jat leaders call off their quota agitation after assurance from governor
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Jat leaders call off their quota agitation after...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video