Trump Jr. ''red handed'' on Time magazine cover

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 09:07
Trump Jr. &#039;&#039;red handed&#039;&#039; on Time magazine cover

Washington: Time magazine has featured Donald Trump Jr. on the cover of its latest issue with the words "red handed" printed on his face over his alleged plans of meeting a Russian lawyer to obtain "incriminating information" about Hillary Clinton, the media reported.

The cover on the magazine`s July 24 issue features an image of Trump Jr., with excerpts from the emails he made public on Tuesday superimposed on the photo, reports CNN.

The emails show that Trump Jr. agreed to meet with someone who was a "Russian government attorney" about "very high level and sensitive information" that would "incriminate" the former presidential hopeful.

Time`s title: "Red Handed", written by Time editor-at-large David Von Drehle, explores what kind of damage the email story might cause for Trump Jr. and his father`s presidency.

President Donald Trump has had a longtime preoccupation with Time covers. He was first featured on the magazine in 1989, and he called it a "very, very great honour" last year when he was named its Person of the Year, CNN reported.

Trump even bragged during a speech at the CIA headquarters in January about his cover count: "I think we have the all-time record in the history of Time magazine."

However, the actual record belongs to former president Richard Nixon, who appeared on the cover 55 times. As of June 28, Trump had been on the cover 14 times, according to Time.

Trump`s fascination with the magazine has sometimes manifested itself in strange ways. Last month, The Washington Post reported that a faked Time magazine cover featuring Trump had been framed and hung up in at least five of Trump`s clubs.

After the story published, Time asked the Trump Organization to remove the Photoshopped covers.

