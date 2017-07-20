close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Trump Jr. to face US Senate committee next week

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are on a list of witnesses scheduled to appear on July 26.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 08:18

Washington: US President Donald Trump`s oldest son and the chairman of his 2016 campaign will testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged Russian interference in the elections, the panel said on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are on a list of witnesses scheduled to appear on July 26, Efe reported.

The committee wants to hear from Trump Jr. about a June 2016 meeting he had with a Russian attorney purported to have damaging information about his father`s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Manafort, who served briefly as the head of the Trump campaign, was also present for that discussion.

The encounter between Donald Trump Jr. and attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya was set up by Briton Rob Goldstone, a publicist associated with pop singer Emin Agalarov, the son of magnate Aras Agalarov, a past business associate of the elder Trump.

Trump Jr. said that Veselnitskaya turned out not to have any information about Clinton.

Jared Kushner, the president`s son-in-law and closest adviser, will testify next Monday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, his attorney told CNN.

Kushner met during the 2016 campaign and the transition with the Russian ambassador to the US.

TAGS

Trump Jr.United States of AmericaDonald TrumpRussia2016 US Presidential Elections

From Zee News

Don’t know whether 39 missing Indians are dead or alive: Iraq&#039;s Ambassador in India
India

Don’t know whether 39 missing Indians are dead or alive: Ir...

5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan
WorldAsia

5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

HC to hear Subramanian Swamy&#039;s plea seeking court-monitored probe into Sunanda Pushkar&#039;s death case
India

HC to hear Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking court-moni...

World

PM Benjamin Netanyahu denounces EU's repeated criticis...

US top court rejects Donald Trump&#039;s bid to include grandparents in travel ban
AmericasWorld

US top court rejects Donald Trump's bid to include gra...

Donald Trump presses fraud concerns as vote panel meets amid criticism
World

Donald Trump presses fraud concerns as vote panel meets ami...

Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: India&#039;s next President to be named on Thursday; counting to begin at 11 am
India

Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: India's next President...

Astrosat, Chandra and Hubble jointly detect massive cosmic explosion
Space

Astrosat, Chandra and Hubble jointly detect massive cosmic...

Doklam stand-off: This is how India is countering China at the border
India

Doklam stand-off: This is how India is countering China at...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video