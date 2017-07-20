Trump Jr. to face US Senate committee next week

Washington: US President Donald Trump`s oldest son and the chairman of his 2016 campaign will testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged Russian interference in the elections, the panel said on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are on a list of witnesses scheduled to appear on July 26, Efe reported.

The committee wants to hear from Trump Jr. about a June 2016 meeting he had with a Russian attorney purported to have damaging information about his father`s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Manafort, who served briefly as the head of the Trump campaign, was also present for that discussion.

The encounter between Donald Trump Jr. and attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya was set up by Briton Rob Goldstone, a publicist associated with pop singer Emin Agalarov, the son of magnate Aras Agalarov, a past business associate of the elder Trump.

Trump Jr. said that Veselnitskaya turned out not to have any information about Clinton.

Jared Kushner, the president`s son-in-law and closest adviser, will testify next Monday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, his attorney told CNN.

Kushner met during the 2016 campaign and the transition with the Russian ambassador to the US.