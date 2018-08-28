Trump praises John McCain after dodging questions about him

Washington DC: The United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a statement about the late lawmaker John McCain after dodging questions about him.

Trump, in a four-paragraph statement dealing with in the logistical details he`d approved for the week-long remembrance ceremonies, stated, "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain`s service to our country," reported CNN.

Trump further clarified that he had approved the flag to be lowered again, following the backlash he faced for raising the flags at the White House to full -staff after lowering them on Saturday.

In the statement, Trump stated that he had asked vice-president Mike Pence to deliver remarks at a ceremony celebrating McCain`s life on Friday.

He also said that he had assigned several officials including chief of staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis and national security adviser John Bolton to represent the administration at the funeral services.

John McCain passed away on Saturday (local time) at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.