close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

U.S. judge halts deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals

There are 1,444 Iraqi nationals who have final deportation orders against them in the United States, although only about 199 of them were detained in June as part of a nationwide sweep by immigration authorities. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 09:29

Detroit:  A federal judge in Michigan on Monday halted the deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals from the United States, the latest legal victory for the Iraqi nationals facing deportation in a closely watched case.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith granted a preliminary injunction requested by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, who argued the immigrants would face persecution in Iraq because they are considered ethnic and religious minorities there.

Goldsmith said the injunction provides detainees time to challenge their removal in federal courts. He said many of them faced "a feverish search for legal assistance" after their deportation orders were unexpectedly resurrected by the U.S. government after several years.

Goldsmith said the extra time assures "that those who might be subjected to grave harm and possible death are not cast out of this country before having their day in court," Goldsmith wrote in his 34-page opinion and order.

The decision effectively means no Iraqi nationals can be deported from the United States for several months. 

It was not immediately known whether Goldsmith`s ruling would be appealed by the U.S. government. A representative for the U.S. Attorney`s Office in Detroit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There are 1,444 Iraqi nationals who have final deportation orders against them in the United States, although only about 199 of them were detained in June as part of a nationwide sweep by immigration authorities. 

The ACLU sued on June 15 to halt the deportations of the detainees. They argued the Iraqis could face persecution, torture, or death because many were Chaldean Catholics, Sunni Muslims, or Iraqi Kurds and that the groups were recognized as targets of ill-treatment in Iraq.

Those arrested by immigration authorities had outstanding deportation orders and many had been convicted of serious crimes, ranging from homicide to weapons and drug charges, according to the U.S. government.

Some of those affected came to the United States as children and committed their crimes decades ago, but they had been allowed to stay because Iraq previously declined to issue them travel documents, the ACLU said. 

Goldsmith sided with the ACLU, expanding on June 26 an earlier stay which only protected 114 detainees from the Detroit area to the broader class of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals nationwide. Goldsmith`s Monday decision came hours before that injunction was set to expire.

TAGS

MichiganDeportationIraqimmigrantsMark Goldsmith

From Zee News

World

Venezuela crisis enters pivotal week, Maduro foes protest

Post Vaghela&#039;s exit, Gujarat Congress to meet today over Leader of Opposition issue
India

Post Vaghela's exit, Gujarat Congress to meet today ov...

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List published; check dtemaharashtra.gov.in
MaharashtraEducation

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List publ...

AmericasWorld

US suffers third worst wildfire year in decade

India

Uttar Pradesh faces acute power crisis

India

678 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Renowned Indian scientist, academician Professor Yash Pal passes away
Space

Renowned Indian scientist, academician Professor Yash Pal p...

Decoding human genome: Scientists creating yeast DNA from scratch
Science

Decoding human genome: Scientists creating yeast DNA from s...

Meeting between Ajit Doval and Chinese councillor on cards?
India

Meeting between Ajit Doval and Chinese councillor on cards?...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video