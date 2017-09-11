close
UN rights boss sees possible 'crimes against humanity' in Venezuela

Last month, Zeid`s office said that Venezuela`s security forces had committed extensive and apparently deliberate human rights violations in crushing anti-government protests and that democracy was "barely alive".

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 14:07
UN rights boss sees possible &#039;crimes against humanity&#039; in Venezuela
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Geneva: The United Nations human rights chief warned on Monday that the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro may move to further crush democratic institutions and that crimes against humanity may have already been committed by his security forces.

"My investigation suggests the possibility that crimes against humanity may have been committed, which can only be confirmed by a subsequent criminal investigation," Zeid Ra`ad al Hussein told the UN Human Rights Council, which Venezuela`s foreign minister was due to address later in the day.

VenezuelaUnited NationsNicolas MaduroZeid Ra`ad Al HusseinSecurity forcesHuman Rights Council

