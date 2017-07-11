close
United States avoids commenting on Sikkim standoff

The remarks come amid a standoff between the militaries of India and China in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 16:16

Washington: US on Tuesday avoided commenting on the Sikkim standoff between the armies of India and China, saying that it has seen such reports.

"We have seen these reports (of India-China border skirmish). We refer you to the Governments of India and China for further information," said a spokesperson of the National Security Council, White House.

The remarks come amid a standoff between the militaries of India and China in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers.

India has said it is "deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India".

China has been calling for immediate withdrawal of the Indian troops from the area.

TAGS

United States of AmericaSikkimSikkim standoffIndia-China standoffWashingtonIndia-China border skirmishNational Security CouncilWhite HouseDoklam areaChinese soldiersIndian troops

