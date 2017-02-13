United States Education Department flunks ''spelling''
Washington: While quoting civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois, the US Department of Education sent out a tweet misspelling his name and then sent out an apology that misspelled the word "apologies".
"Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. - W.E.B. DeBois," the Department of Education tweeted on Sunday.
The department rewrote the tweet over three hours later, correcting the spelling of Du Bois` name, followed by a tweet saying: "Post updated - our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo", Politico reported.
That tweet too was corrected, with the word "apologizes" getting replaced by "apologies".
The mistake sparked a backlash.
"Normally not into calling out spelling errors on Twitter because we`ve all been there. But you`re the Department of Education of America," tweeted Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a candidate for Democratic National Committee Chairman.
Du Bois (1868-1963) was a civil rights activist throughout the 1800s and 1900s and wrote "The Souls of Black Folk," an influential book about the lives of black Americans after the Civil War and the end of slavery.
He was the first African-American to earn a doctorate at Harvard University and was co-founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People wave BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message