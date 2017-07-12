United States representatives condemn terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims

Houston: Various US Congressmen have strongly condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir that killed seven people, including six women, criticising the despicable act of terrorism.

Several Congressmen from Texas, Florida, Arkansas and California issued a statement criticising the attacks, and paid condolences to the families of the deceased and injured.

Some of them took to twitter, openly criticising the act.

Congressmen in the state of Texas strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Kashmir and expressed deep condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Congressman Ted Poe,US representative for Texas's 2nd congressional district said "The terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra is reprehensible and must be condemned".

Congressman William Pete Olson, US representative for Texas's 22rd congressional district wrote- "The terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra is deplorable & must be condemned. Prayers for the families of those killed".

Congressman William Ballard Hurd, US representative for Texas's 23rd congressional district said, "My thoughts & prayers to all of the Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack victims & their families. The attack is reprehensible & must be condemned".

Congresswoman Sheela Lee Jackson, US Representative for Texas 18th congressional District tweeted- "the terrorist attack on #AmarnathPilgrims is outrageous. Religion is a fundamental right and human right".

Congressman John Ratcliffe, US representative for Texas's 4th congressional district- "Sending my prayers to the families of those killed in the horrific terrorist attack".

Congressman John Culberson, US representative for Texas's 7th congressional district-"Our hearts go out to the victims of the terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra. We must stand united against these deplorable acts of terrorism".

US Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, Florida's Seventh Congressional District in the US House of Representatives wrote, "Saddened by the barbaric act of violence against #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. People everywhere must stand united against hate".

Indian American Rohit "Ro" Khanna- US Representative for California's 17th congressional district tweeted- "The world must stand united against the heinous terorrist act on Amarnath pilgrims. It's an attack on the freedom of religious expression".

French Hill, US Representative for Arkansas's 2nd congressional district said, "Once again, innocents are victims of terror. My sympathy to the families horribly impacted by the murders at #AmarnathYatra".