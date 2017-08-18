close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

United States, South Korea to begin 10-day military drill next week: Pentagon

The US and South Korea would begin a 10-day-long annual military exercise next week, the Pentagon said today amid the continued provocative behaviour from North Korea.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 22:51

Washington: The US and South Korea would begin a 10-day-long annual military exercise next week, the Pentagon said today amid the continued provocative behaviour from North Korea.

The Ulchi Freedom Guardian drill is a computer simulated defencive exercise designed to enhance readiness, protect the region and maintain stability on the Korean peninsula, the Pentagon said.

Out of the 17,500 US service members who are going to participate, about 3,000 coming from off-peninsula for the exercise that will start on August 21 and end on August 31.

In addition to South Korea and US forces, UN Command forces from seven sending states including Australia, Canada, Columbia, Denmark, New Zealand, the Netherlands and the UK will participate in this annual exercise.

In addition, Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission observers will monitor the exercise to ensure it is in compliance with the Armistice Agreement for the Restoration of the South Korean State (1953), it said.

"These exercises also highlight the longstanding military partnership, commitment and enduring friendship between the two nations, and help to ensure peace and 
security on the peninsula, and reaffirm US commitment to the alliance," the Pentagon added. 

TAGS

United StatesPentagonSouth KoreaSeoulWhite HouseNew YorkNorth KoreaPyongyang

From Zee News

World

Huge fire breaks out at Barcelona Airport, no casualty

AmericasWorld

Mother of Charlottesville victim won't speak to Donald...

EuropeWorld

One killed in stabbing in western Germany, attacker on the...

Steve Bannon quits as White House chief strategist
World

Steve Bannon quits as White House chief strategist

NASA launches &#039;TDRS-M&#039; satellite to help astronauts communicate with Earth
Space

NASA launches 'TDRS-M' satellite to help astronau...

Rare species of endangered white-letter hairstreak butterfly spotted in Scotland after 133 years
Environment

Rare species of endangered white-letter hairstreak butterfl...

Strict implement plastic ban in Delhi: Minister
Environment

Strict implement plastic ban in Delhi: Minister

India

President Ram Nath Kovind condemns Barcelona attack

Haryana

Haryana govt to provide free travel to persons with 60% dis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video