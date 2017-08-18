United States, South Korea to begin 10-day military drill next week: Pentagon

Washington: The US and South Korea would begin a 10-day-long annual military exercise next week, the Pentagon said today amid the continued provocative behaviour from North Korea.

The Ulchi Freedom Guardian drill is a computer simulated defencive exercise designed to enhance readiness, protect the region and maintain stability on the Korean peninsula, the Pentagon said.

Out of the 17,500 US service members who are going to participate, about 3,000 coming from off-peninsula for the exercise that will start on August 21 and end on August 31.

In addition to South Korea and US forces, UN Command forces from seven sending states including Australia, Canada, Columbia, Denmark, New Zealand, the Netherlands and the UK will participate in this annual exercise.

In addition, Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission observers will monitor the exercise to ensure it is in compliance with the Armistice Agreement for the Restoration of the South Korean State (1953), it said.

"These exercises also highlight the longstanding military partnership, commitment and enduring friendship between the two nations, and help to ensure peace and

security on the peninsula, and reaffirm US commitment to the alliance," the Pentagon added.