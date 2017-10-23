US: Body found during search 'most likely' of 3-year-old missing Indian girl Sherin Mathews

Texas: The US police have discovered the body of a girl child, which they say is 'most likely' of a three-year-old Indian girl Sherin Mathews, who had vanished on October 7 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews told her to stand outside their home in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk.

When Wesley Mathews went to check on his daughter roughly 15 minutes later, she was gone. Mathews had called the police to report about his missing daughter five hours later.

Wesley was earlier arrested, and bonded out, on a charge of child endangerment and ordered to wear an ankle monitor as the investigation continues.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had expressed concern over the missing girl child and said, "We are deeply concerned about the missing child. Indian Embassy in US is actively involved and they keep me informed."