close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US concerned Arab dispute with Qatar may intensify: State Department

Underscoring US concerns about a crisis involving key allies in the Middle East, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis discussed the importance of easing tensions in a phone call with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid al-Attiyah.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 08:51

Washington: The United States is increasingly concerned that a dispute between Qatar and other Arab states is at an impasse and could drag on for a long time or intensify, the US State Department said on Thursday.

Underscoring US concerns about a crisis involving key allies in the Middle East, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis discussed the importance of easing tensions in a phone call with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid al-Attiyah.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar last month and launched a drive to boycott the gas-producing state, which they accuse of supporting terrorism and allying with regional foe Iran.

Qatar denies the charges and has accused the four countries of "clear aggression."

"We remain very concerned about that ongoing situation between Qatar and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing.

"We've become increasingly concerned that that dispute is at an impasse at this point. We believe that this could potentially drag on for weeks. It could drag on for months. It could possibly even intensify," she said.

Mattis discussed the state of relations among Gulf Arab states and "the importance of de-escalating tensions" in his call with Attiyah, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The two officials "affirmed the strategic security partnership" of their countries and Mattis emphasized the importance of Qatar's contributions to the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State, it added.

Qatar hosts the largest U.S. Air Force base in the region.

The rift opened days after US President Donald Trump met Arab leaders in Riyadh in May and called for unity against Iran and hardline Islamist militant groups.

Trump discussed the crisis in phone calls with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, reiterating the importance of "stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology," according to the White House.

TAGS

United States of AmericaQatarQatar disputeDonald TrumpWashingtonArab statesUS State DepartmentJim MattisKhalid al-AttiyahSaudi Arabiathe United Arab EmiratesEgyptBahrainGulf Cooperation CouncilHeather NauertRiyadhIslamic state

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

NASA&#039;s Hubble spots clumps of new stars in lensed galaxy
Space

NASA's Hubble spots clumps of new stars in lensed gala...

West Bengal violence: BJP&#039;s fact-finding team, Opposition leaders to visit riot-hit Basirhat today
West Bengal

West Bengal violence: BJP's fact-finding team, Opposit...

Delhi University announces third cut-off list
DelhiEducation

Delhi University announces third cut-off list

India

Indian Ambassador to Peru appointed NY Consul General

World

UN chief says Cyprus talks fail

Burhan Wani&#039;s death anniversary: Kashmir remains on edge; social media sites blocked, 21K additional forces rushed in
Jammu and Kashmir

Burhan Wani's death anniversary: Kashmir remains on ed...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video