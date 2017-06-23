US Congressmen say Pakistan accountable for American blood on its hands, table bill to revoke Islamabad's ally status

Washington: Key US Lawmakers Ted Poe and Rick Nolan (D-MNN) have introduced a bipartisan bill seeking revoking of Pakistan’s major non-NATO ally (MNNA) status.

Texas Republican Republican Ted Poe along with Nolan introduced HR 3000- bipartisan legislation revoking Pakistans major non-NATO ally (MNNA) status.

Justifying their decision Poe said, “For years, Pakistan has acted as a Benedict Arnold ally of the United States,” adding that “From harboring Osama bin Laden to backing the Taliban, Pakistan has stubbornly refused to go after terrorists seeking to inflict harm.”

“We must make a clean break with Pakistan, but at the very least stop providing them with privileged status reserved for our closest allies,” Poe stated.

“Pakistan must be held accountable for the American blood on its hands,” he categorically said.

In 2004, then-President Bush granted Pakistan MNNA status in an effort to get Pakistan to help the United States fight al-Qaeda and the Taliban. MNNA status is significant, granting critical benefits in the areas of foreign aid and defense cooperation.

A MNNA country is eligible for priority delivery of defense material, an expedited arms sale process, and a US loan guarantee program, which backs up loans issued by private banks to finance arms exports.

It can also stockpile US military hardware, participate in defense research and development programs, and be sold more sophisticated weaponry.