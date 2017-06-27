close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US declaration on Syed ​Salahuddin may choke his funding: Home Secretary

The US government's decision to declare Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist would help in choking his movements and financing, union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Tuesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 12:17

New Delhi: The US government's decision to declare Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist would help in choking his movements and financing, union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Tuesday.

Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, was a "coward" who had "run away" to Pakistan, Mehrishi said.

"He (Salahuddin) is a terrorist and he has now been declared so. This declaration by the US may help in impacting his movements and funding," Mehrishi told reporters on the sidelines of an event of border guarding force ITBP.

The US yesterday designated Salahuddin a specially designated global terrorist, a move welcomed by India which said it underlines quite strongly that both the countries face threat of terrorism.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had said in Washington that the designation was "a strong signal coming out of the administration that it is committed to ending terror in all forms".

"We should take the step for what it is. It is fixing responsibility, highlighting the problem. There is a signalling out of it, it is focusing on a particular group and particular individual. None of us can really miss that message," he said.

The move by the US State Department came just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the White House.

As a consequence of this designation, US citizens are prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin?s property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked.

TAGS

Narendra ModiDonald TrumpUS declarationSyed Salahuddinglobal terroristRajiv Mehrishi

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Supreme Court refuses interim order agst Centre&#039;s notification on Aadhaar
India

Supreme Court refuses interim order agst Centre's noti...

Yogi Adityanath completes 100 days as Uttar Pradesh CM
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath completes 100 days as Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh

Five killed in violence over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; disrupt rail, road traffic
MaharashtraMumbai

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; disrupt rail, road traffic

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Security arrangements on war footing, assur...

OnePlus OnePlus 5 now available across India; price starts at Rs 32,999
Mobiles

OnePlus OnePlus 5 now available across India; price starts...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video