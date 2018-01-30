US economy better than ever, unemployment nearing record low: Donald Trump

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the country's economy was "better than it has been in many decades".

Taking to Twitter, the US President wrote, "Our economy is better than it has been in many decades. Businesses are coming back to America like never before."

He further claimed that unemployment was nearing "record lows".

"Chrysler, as an example, is leaving Mexico and coming back to the USA. Unemployment is nearing record lows. We are on the right track!" he tweeted.

Our economy is better than it has been in many decades. Businesses are coming back to America like never before. Chrysler, as an example, is leaving Mexico and coming back to the USA. Unemployment is nearing record lows. We are on the right track! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

President Trump's tweets come in the wake of automaker Fiat Chrysler announcing that it would relocate production of one of its trucks to Michigan.