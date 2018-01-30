हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

US economy better than ever, unemployment nearing record low: Donald Trump

Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that the US economy is in good shape.

ANI| Updated: Jan 30, 2018, 06:48 AM IST
Comments |
US economy better than ever, unemployment nearing record low: Donald Trump

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the country's economy was "better than it has been in many decades".

Taking to Twitter, the US President wrote, "Our economy is better than it has been in many decades.  Businesses are coming back to America like never before."

He further claimed that unemployment was nearing "record lows".

"Chrysler, as an example, is leaving Mexico and coming back to the USA. Unemployment is nearing record lows. We are on the right track!" he tweeted.

President Trump's tweets come in the wake of automaker Fiat Chrysler announcing that it would relocate production of one of its trucks to Michigan. 

Tags:
Donald TrumpUnited StatesUS economyUS unemployment
Next
Story

Trump willing to be questioned `under oath` in Russia probe

Trending