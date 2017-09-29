close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US halves Cuba diplomatic staff over mysterious 'attacks'

Routine visa operations will also be suspended indefinitely, in response to the mysterious health attacks that left several US embassy staff with brain injuries and hearing loss. 

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 22:04
US halves Cuba diplomatic staff over mysterious &#039;attacks&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Washington: The US is withdrawing more than half of its personnel from the embassy in Havana in response to "specific attacks" targeting at least 21 of its staff, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

"Until the government of Cuba can assure the safety of US government personnel in Cuba, our embassy will be reduced to emergency personnel," the official said.

Routine visa operations will also be suspended indefinitely, in response to the mysterious health attacks that left several US embassy staff with brain injuries and hearing loss. 

TAGS

CubaUSHavanaUS embassyWashington

From Zee News

Over 144,000 evacuated over Bali volcano eruption alert
World

Over 144,000 evacuated over Bali volcano eruption alert

Gujarat

Gujarat polls: AAP to announce first list of candidates on...

Wow! 3,600 children create human portrait of PM Modi on his B&#039;day
India

Wow! 3,600 children create human portrait of PM Modi on his...

World

73 Syria government fighters killed in IS attacks: Monitor

Delhi

'Declare roads adjacent to parking sites as no-parking...

Mumbai stampede: It is going to happen, they have been warning for 3 years about Elphinstone Road Station
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai stampede: It is going to happen, they have been warn...

Boy writes about &#039;sexual encounters&#039; with Bollywood actresses in exam, gets pass marks
Gujarat

Boy writes about 'sexual encounters' with Bollywo...

India

Ex-Army chief praises PM for surgical strikes in Pakistan,...

India

BJP govts trying to impose RSS ideology on varsities: Akhil...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video