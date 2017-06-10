close
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 14:37
US investigators seek Donald Trump - James Comey conversation memos
Representational image

Washington: US House and Senate investigators have requested former FBI Director James Comey`s memos of his private discussions with President Donald Trump and any records the White House kept of their discussion including audio recordings.

The leaders of the House Russia investigation, Representatives Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican, and Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, sent the request on Friday directly to Comey for copies of his memos, reports CNN.

They also sent a separate request to Trump`s White House counsel, Don McGahn, for any record the administration had of their meetings.

The investigators requested Comey and the White House to provide the records by June 23.

The Senate judiciary committee, meanwhile, sent a request to Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman for Comey`s memos. Richman had confirmed on Thursday that he was the friend Comey testified who had discussed the memos with the media.

The leaders of the Senate judiciary`s probe sent Richman the request on Thursday and asked he provide it by Friday. A source familiar with the matter said Richman has been in touch with Senate judiciary through special counsel Bob Mueller`s office, and that there will be movement after the weekend.

Four members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein, had set a Friday deadline for Richman to respond after Comey testified that he gave the memo to him and asked him to anonymously disclose it to the media in an attempt to prompt the naming of a special counsel, reports CNN.

Comey testified Thursday that Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and implied the President may have become the subject of investigation himself for interfering in the Federal Bureau of Investigation`s work.

Under oath, Comey repeatedly called Trump a liar. Trump responded Friday by saying Comey was a liar.

