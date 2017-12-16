US judge blocks Trump anti-contraception measure

District of Columbia: A federal judge from Pennsylvania Friday blocked a decision by the Trump administration to put an end to an obligation under Obamacare that employers include free contraception in their healthcare coverage.

Judge Wendy Beetlestone, convinced that the measure could pose harm to thousands of American women, imposed a temporary suspension of the measure that is national in scope and represents a setback for President Donald Trump.

In October, his administration declared that all businesses could refuse to provide free contraception to employees for religious or moral reasons. Previously, such an exemption only applied to religious institutions.

The decision drew strong criticism from Democrats, women`s rights and family planning organizations and obstetricians and gynaecologists.

It is likely the US government will file an appeal in response to the injunction.