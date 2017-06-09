close
US 'looking forward to welcome PM Modi at White House' later this month: State Department

The US is looking forward to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington later this month, the State Department has said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 10:27
US &#039;looking forward to welcome PM Modi at White House&#039; later this month: State Department

Washington: The US is looking forward to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington later this month, the State Department has said.

"We look forward to having the (Indian) Prime Minister here in Washington I believe it's later this month," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday.

Modi is expected to travel to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump for a meeting at the White House later this month. 

Actual dates of the meeting have not been announced yet.

This would be Modi's first trip to the US under the Trump administration. 

The two leaders have spoken over the phone for at least three times.

Under the previous Obama Administration, Modi had a record number of eight meetings with Barack Obama. 

Modi travelled to Washington three times and Obama made a historic trip to India to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2015.

Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, PM Modi US visit, White House, US State Department, Heather Nauert

