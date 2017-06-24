close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US military chiefs want more time to implement transgender policy

US military chiefs are asking for more time to implement a policy that will allow transgenders to enlist in the service branches.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 13:21

Washington: US military chiefs are asking for more time to implement a policy that will allow transgenders to enlist in the service branches, the Pentagon announced.

Military leaders from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps submitted a request to delay the July 1 deadline set by former Defence Secretary Ash Carter to implement a policy that allows incoming service members already identifying as transgender to enlist if they have been "stable" in their gender identity for 18 months, reports the CNN.

Deputy Defence Secretary Bob Work has received input from each service and will make a recommendation to Secretary James Mattis, who will make the final decision.

"The Deputy Secretary has not submitted a recommendation to the secretary yet, so no decision has been made," chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said on Friday night.

The Pentagon ended its ban on transgender people being able to serve openly in the US military in 2016, but Carter said at the time that the process would occur in stages in a timetable comparable to the lifting of "don`t ask, don`t tell", which had banned openly gay, lesbian and bisexual people from serving in the military.

The Pentagon did not provide details as to when Work will submit his recommendation to Mattis.

"Different services had different takes ... there were all kinds of different recommendations," White added.

TAGS

USUS militarytransgender policyJames Mattis

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind to kickstart nation-wide tour from June 25 from UP
Uttar PradeshIndia

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind to kickstart nat...

Gujarat

India cannot progress without Hindi, says M Venkaiah Naidu

EuropeWorld

London tower fire: Arconic knowingly supplied flammable pan...

Asia

Tens of thousands stranded by Sri Lanka doctors' strik...

J&amp;K cop lynching: Three more arrested; SIT to probe case
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K cop lynching: Three more arrested; SIT to probe cas...

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 17 to August 11
India

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 17 to August 11

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video