US Navy moves second aircraft carrier near Pyongyang

The 1,092-foot Reagan carries a crew of 4,539 and is equipped with roughly 60 aircraft and costs about $8.5 billion.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 14:20

Washington: The US Navy is moving a second aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, to the Korean Peninsula where it will conduct dual-carrier training drills with the USS Carl Vinson, defence officials said.

After completing a maintenance period and sea trials in Yokosuka, Japan, the USS Ronald Reagan departed for the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, the officials told CNN on Thursday.

"Coming out of a long in-port maintenance period we have to ensure that Ronald Reagan and the remainder of the strike group are integrated properly as we move forward," Rear Admiral Charles Williams said in a statement.

Once it arrives in the region, the carrier will conduct a variety of training exercises but primarily focus on certifying its ability to safely launch and recover aircraft.

The 1,092-foot Reagan carries a crew of 4,539 and is equipped with roughly 60 aircraft, according to the Navy.

It was commissioned in 2003 and cost about $8.5 billion.

The USS Carl Vinson arrived at the Korean Peninsula late April as a show of force in advance of a long-anticipated sixth nuclear test from the North Korean government, reports CNN.

On Sunday, Pyongyang launched a KN-17 missile that achieved an altitude of more than 1,000 miles, which according to the North Koreans, is by far their longest reach yet in their missile test programme.

TAGS

Navyaircraft carrierUSS Ronald ReaganCharles WilliamsUSS Carl VinsonMissileKN-17 missile

