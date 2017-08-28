close
US officials say 450,000 in Texas likely to seek disaster aid

A disaster declaration request from the Louisiana governor would also likely be expedited.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 18:02
US officials say 450,000 in Texas likely to seek disaster aid

Washington: US emergency management officials said on Monday they were committed to getting federal resources to Texas as quickly as possible to help with the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, with more than 450,000 people likely to seek assistance.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said more than 30,000 people were expected to be placed temporarily in shelters after the storm made landfall over the weekend.

A disaster declaration request from the Louisiana governor would also likely be expedited, he added. 

