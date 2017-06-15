close
US port evacuated over potential bomb threat

One of the terminals at the port of Charleston in South Carolina was evacuated over a potential bomb threat from a container on a ship, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 14:39
Washington: One of the terminals at the port of Charleston in South Carolina was evacuated over a potential bomb threat from a container on a ship, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

"The Maersk Memphis is currently moored at Charleston`s Wando terminal which was evacuated (on Wednesday night) while units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigate the threat," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The statement added that a joint command has been set up to oversee the coordinated response, reports Efe news.

The Coast Guard later tweeted that "a safety zone has been established around the vessel while law enforcement authorities investigate the threat."

In another tweet, the Coast Guard confirmed the Maersk Memphis threat was "active" and an investigation "was ongoing by unified command in Charleston".

