close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Saudi state television footage showed, the first stop on his maiden international trip since taking office in January.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 12:27
US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Saudi state television footage showed, the first stop on his maiden international trip since taking office in January.

Saudi and Arab news channels showed footage of Trump`s plane arriving in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Top regional ally Saudi Arabia has said the trip will conclude political and commercial agreements and will help bolster the joint fight against Islamist militants.

TAGS

Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaRiyadhUnited States of America

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Apple warns Chinese social media apps to disable '...
Technology

Apple warns Chinese social media apps to disable '...

Rajasthan: Gujjar community back under OBC category
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Gujjar community back under OBC category

Curfew relaxed in Rajasthan's Banswara
Rajasthan

Curfew relaxed in Rajasthan's Banswara

Delhi University launches special drive to enrol more Afric...
DelhiEducation

Delhi University launches special drive to enrol more Afric...

National bravery hero kidnapped in Maharashtra
Maharashtra

National bravery hero kidnapped in Maharashtra

ISI agent held in Rajasthan
Rajasthan

ISI agent held in Rajasthan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video