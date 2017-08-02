close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US President Donald Trump calls White House a 'real dump'

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared on the website Golf.com. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 17:17
US President Donald Trump calls White House a &#039;real dump&#039;
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called the White House a "real dump", and said that he prefers staying at his own properties rather than at the executive mansion, a media report said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared on the website Golf.com. 

The hotelier-turned-POTUS reportedly told members of his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he preferred staying at his own properties rather than at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, because the executive mansion is "a real dump", the Washington Post reported, citing the article on Golf.com as saying.

Trump, in a May interview with Time magazine, had praised the White House for its "beautiful kitchen", "amazing" phone system and "incredible" historical furniture. 

"People have no idea the beauty of the White House. The real beauty of the White House," Trump earlier said.

Meanwhile, taking aim at the US President, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who spent most of her teen years as a White House resident spoke out in support of the White House staff, thanking the "ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists," etc, for all the hard work they do.

Representative Dina Titus, a Democrat, also urged Trump to take his family and move out of the White House if he was unhappy with conditions.

Trump spent a good deal of time away from the White House, including 21 of his first 26 weekends, according to CNN count, mostly at his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

TAGS

US President Donald TrumpWhite HousedumpWhite House staffChelsea Clinton

From Zee News

Govind Pansare murder case: Non-bailable warrant, Rs 10 lakh reward for info on social activist&#039;s killers
Maharashtra

Govind Pansare murder case: Non-bailable warrant, Rs 10 lak...

Pune-bound Alliance Air flight delayed for one hour due to bee attack – WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Pune-bound Alliance Air flight delayed for one hour due to...

Delhi court extends ED custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah
Delhi

Delhi court extends ED custody of Kashmiri separatist leade...

World

US successfully tests ICBM following North Korea missile la...

No plan to set up collegium to select election commissioners, says Centre
India

No plan to set up collegium to select election commissioner...

India

75 defence personnel in Pakistan's custody: Govt

West BengalEducation

Last date of CISCE student registration to be extended

India

48 IAS, IPS, IRS officers face corruption cases: Govt

West BengalEducation

Last date of CISCE student registration to be extended in D...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video