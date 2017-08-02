US President Donald Trump calls White House a 'real dump'

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called the White House a "real dump", and said that he prefers staying at his own properties rather than at the executive mansion, a media report said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared on the website Golf.com.

The hotelier-turned-POTUS reportedly told members of his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he preferred staying at his own properties rather than at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, because the executive mansion is "a real dump", the Washington Post reported, citing the article on Golf.com as saying.

Trump, in a May interview with Time magazine, had praised the White House for its "beautiful kitchen", "amazing" phone system and "incredible" historical furniture.

"People have no idea the beauty of the White House. The real beauty of the White House," Trump earlier said.

Meanwhile, taking aim at the US President, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who spent most of her teen years as a White House resident spoke out in support of the White House staff, thanking the "ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists," etc, for all the hard work they do.

Representative Dina Titus, a Democrat, also urged Trump to take his family and move out of the White House if he was unhappy with conditions.

Trump spent a good deal of time away from the White House, including 21 of his first 26 weekends, according to CNN count, mostly at his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.