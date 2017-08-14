US President Donald Trump re-election campaign releases ad attacking 'enemies'

Washington: US President Donald Trump`s re-election campaign has released an ad attacking his "enemies", the media reported.

The ad on Sunday slammed the Democrats, media and career politicians for what it said were attacks on and obstruction of Trump`s efforts while touting the President`s record so far of overseeing low levels of unemployment, record-high stock prices and what the ad called "the strongest military in decades", reports CNN.

"The President`s enemies don`t want him to succeed, but Americans are saying, `Let President Trump do his job`," the ad said.

Trump declared his intention to run for re-election at the very beginning of his presidency and has taken part in several campaign events, including holding a $35,000-per-seat fundraiser in June.

The release of the Trump campaign`s new ad comes as the President continues to receive criticism for his statements on Saturday in response to the violence that gripped Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

White nationalists gathered in the city and clashed with counter-protesters on Saturday, CNN reported.

One person was killed after a car mowed down a group of protesters in the city of Charlottesville on Saturday while the two other victims, Virginia State Police Department officers, died when a helicopter crashed nearby.

The protests were against a decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Trump gave a statement condemning the violence and bigotry "on many sides" and touted his own record, including low levels of unemployment and announcements by companies such as Foxconn, an electronic components manufacturer headquartered in Taiwan, which plans to increase production in the US.

But in his remarks, Trump did not single out white supremacists as responsible for the violence, drawing criticism from some congressional leaders within his own party.

On Sunday, the White House offered a statement on background claiming the President`s remarks included a condemnation of white supremacy and "all extremist groups".