US President Donald Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump threatened to shut the US border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time.

Fox News stated that while talking to reporters in Florida, Trump asserted that if his administration concludes that its southern ally has lost "control" on its side, the borders will be closed.

This comes after thousands of migrants and refugees from Central America have reached the border town of Tijuana seeking asylum in the US.

He further revealed that he has given a nod to thousands of active-duty troops he sent to the border before the November 6 midterm elections to use lethal force against the migrants if needed.

Earlier this week, a United States federal judge nullified the President Donald Trump-led administration`s decision of refusing asylum to immigrants who enter the US mainland from Central America.

The Trump administration had on November 9 sanctioned a proclamation, saying that none of the immigrants entering the US from the southern border will be eligible for asylum. His order came when the first waves of immigrants had started entering the US.