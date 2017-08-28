US President Donald Trump to visit hurricane-hit Texas on Tuesday

Washington: US President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday to appraise the amount of damage brought by Hurricane Harvey, which has now downgraded to a tropical storm that is causing catastrophic flooding.

"I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety," CNN quoted the President as saying in a tweet on Sunday

"We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know. We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Earlier on Sunday, several sources familiar with the White House plans told CNN that the President is expected to travel away from the storm zone, avoiding the most hard-hit areas.

The White House is leaning towards San Antonio, but intends to avoid flood-ravaged Houston, the sources said.

The President said he wanted to visit the state as soon as he could to show his support.

Harvey first made landfall in Rockport, located northeast of Corpus Christi, at 10 pm on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 215 kph.

Though it has now weakened to a tropical storm, Harvey was the most powerful hurricane to hit the US in 12 years.

At least five people have been killed and over dozens others injured.

Over 3,000 flights have been cancelled over the weekend due to the "catastrophic" flooding which on Sunday particularly hit Houston, the fourth largest city in the US with 2 million inhabitants and where the flood water could reach 1 metre deep.