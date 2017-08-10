US President Donald Trump's early childhood home available on Airbnb

New York: Community-driven hospitality company Airbnb is offering visitors to rent out US President Donald Trump`s early childhood home in Queens, New York, the media reported.

The former Trump residence, located in Jamaica Estates, a wealthy neighbourhood in Queens, is available for $725 per night, reports CNN.

The listing features five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, along with an original kitchen and "opulent furnishings (that) represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived", according to the Airbnb advertisement.

"This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting President."

Built by the President`s father, Fred Trump in the 1940s, the Tudor-style home is where Donald Trump lived until he was four years old, and the property`s address is listed on his birth certificate.

The 2,500 sq.ft home was sold last December to real estate investor Michael Davis, who flipped the property to an unnamed bidder in March for $2.14 million.

Misha Haghani, founder of Paramount Realty USA, which oversaw the property`s auction last year, told CNN on Wednesday that the value of the Trump home goes "beyond the brick and mortar".

"Clearly there`s value in the property that`s intangible in nature," Haghani said, adding "That`s why there`s demand for tenants to live there on a nightly basis, just to say they stayed in the home of the sitting President."

The Airbnb ad adds that there is "no relationship with the White House, the President, Donald Trump or the Trump organisation in any way".

Along with space for 20 guests, the listing also touts that there is a giant cut-out of Trump in the living room, which makes for a "great companion for watching Fox News late into the night".

However, Haghani told CNN that "the cut-out wasn`t there when we sold the home".

In the past, Trump has often mention about his time at the residence.

When then-Presidential candidate Trump was shown a photo of his old residence in an appearance on NBC`s "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, Trump said "I had a really good childhood; oh, that`s sad to look at that, I want to buy it".