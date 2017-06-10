close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US seeks to dismiss lawsuit against Trump over foreign payments

The US Department of Justice called for the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump violated the constitution by accepting foreign payments at his hotels.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 08:27
US seeks to dismiss lawsuit against Trump over foreign payments

Washington: The US Department of Justice on Friday called for the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump violated the constitution by accepting foreign payments at his hotels.

The lawsuit, filed in January, said Trump violates the Constitution`s "emoluments" clause, which bars him from accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval, by maintaining ownership over his business empire despite ceding day-to-day control to his sons.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court on Friday, the justice department argued that the plaintiffs in the case - an ethics non-profit, restaurant group and hotel events booker - do not have legal standing to sue.

The government also said payments to Trump`s hotels do not qualify as a violation of the emoluments clause, which is intended to cover personal services performed by the president.

"Plaintiffs` broad-brush claims effectively assert that the Constitution disqualifies the president from serving as president while maintaining ownership interests in his commercial businesses," the department said in its court filing.

A spokesman for ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, one of the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit said businesses such as hotel bookers are injured when foreign governments try to "curry favor" with Trump by favoring his own enterprises.

It said this had even occurred since Trump took office, when China granted him trademark rights after he pledged to honor the "One China" policy of his White House predecessors.

The DOJ on Friday said any payments to Trump`s restaurants in New York, a city with 24,000 restaurants, have not caused enough specific harm to plaintiffs to give them the ability to sue.

US District Judge Ronnie Abrams, an appointee of former Democratic president Barack Obama, oversees the litigation.  

TAGS

Donald TrumpUnited States of AmericaForeign payments

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Donald Trump says James Comey not telling truth, willing to respond under oath
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump says James Comey not telling truth, willing to...

Angela Merkel urges speedy Brexit talks after UK vote
EuropeWorld

Angela Merkel urges speedy Brexit talks after UK vote

Angela Merkel says all Gulf nations, Iran, Turkey must work to ease Qatar crisis
EuropeWorld

Angela Merkel says all Gulf nations, Iran, Turkey must work...

Donald Trump expected to unveil new Cuba policy as early as...
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump expected to unveil new Cuba policy as early as...

Madhya Pradesh farmers&#039; agitation LIVE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sit on indefinite fast for peace from today
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh farmers' agitation LIVE: Shivraj Singh...

EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote
World

EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video