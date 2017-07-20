close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US Senator McCain diagnosed with brain tumour

US Senator and former Republican presidential candidate John McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his office has said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 12:48
US Senator McCain diagnosed with brain tumour

Washington: US Senator and former Republican presidential candidate John McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his office has said.

On July 14, the 80-year-old senator underwent an operation at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix to remove a blood clot from above his left eye, which has been known to be associated with a primary brain tumour.

"The senator`s doctors say that he is recovering from his surgery `amazingly well` and that his underlying health is excellent," the Mayo Clinic said in a joint statement with the senator`s office on Wednesday.

The senator and his family were reviewing further treatment options including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, the note added.

McCain`s health condition has forced Republicans to postpone voting on the new health bill, scheduled this week in the Senate, Efe news reported.

McCain has served as senator for Arizona since 1987. He lost the presidential elections against Barack Obama in 2008.

He had fought in the Vietnam War.

TAGS

John McCainbrain tumourUnited States of America

From Zee News

SSC 2017 Recruitment: Paper II of Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam on August 8
IndiaEducation

SSC 2017 Recruitment: Paper II of Hindi Translator, Junior...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Woman killed by former husband after heated...

India

India presents national review report on SDG implementation...

Ram Nath Kovind – A crusader for the weak and marginalised
India

Ram Nath Kovind – A crusader for the weak and marginalised

Karnataka

Karnataka to gift laptops to 1.5 lakh poor students

World

US complains to Turkey after map of posts in Syria publishe...

Kotkahi rape-murder case: Himachal govt transfers Shimla IG ZH Zaidi, SP DW Negi
Himachal Pradesh

Kotkahi rape-murder case: Himachal govt transfers Shimla IG...

Fisherman dies in Pakistan jail, wife seeks Sushma Swaraj&#039;s help
India

Fisherman dies in Pakistan jail, wife seeks Sushma Swaraj...

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal links names of Hindu gods with alcohol, gets threat call
India

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal links names of Hindu gods...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video