US-South Korea military exercise to start Aug 21: Pentagon

The annual joint military exercise, called Ulchi-Freedom Guardian, is expected to go ahead as originally scheduled and will start on Aug 21.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 20:42
US-South Korea military exercise to start Aug 21: Pentagon

Washington: A joint US-South Korean military exercise will start on Aug 21 as planned, the Pentagon said on Friday as the United States and c traded threats of war.

The annual joint military exercise, called Ulchi-Freedom Guardian, is expected to go ahead as originally scheduled and will start on Aug 21, said Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Logan, a Pentagon spokesman.

