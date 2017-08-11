US-South Korea military exercise to start Aug 21: Pentagon
Washington: A joint US-South Korean military exercise will start on Aug 21 as planned, the Pentagon said on Friday as the United States and c traded threats of war.
The annual joint military exercise, called Ulchi-Freedom Guardian, is expected to go ahead as originally scheduled and will start on Aug 21, said Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Logan, a Pentagon spokesman.