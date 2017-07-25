close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US suffers third worst wildfire year in decade

There were a total of 38 large wildfires burning in the country, including seven in California and 18 in Montana.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 09:50

Washington: Wildfires in the US have made 2017 the country`s third most devastating fire year in the past decade, according to official data.

The data by the National Interagency Fire Centre issued on Monday revealed that there were a total of 38 large wildfires burning in the country, including seven in California and 18 in Montana, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Monday, 10 new large fires were reported.

In 2017, wildfires in the country has been scorching 4,979,945 acres of land, of which Lodgepole Complex Fire in remote central Montana could be the worst wildfire with 226,000 acres in size and only 5 per cent contained till Monday.

In California, wildfires are spreading throughout more than 217,000 acres in total, an area about 10 per cent larger than New York city.

The most concerning of the seven large wildfires raging in California is the Detwiler fire, which has driven more than 4,000 residents from their homes and is threatening the historic town of Mariposa outside Yosemite National Park.

More than 3,000 firefighters has been battling with the 48,000 acre blaze for more than one week but has only contained 7 per cent.

TAGS

wildfiresUSfirefighters

From Zee News

World

Venezuela crisis enters pivotal week, Maduro foes protest

Post Vaghela&#039;s exit, Gujarat Congress to meet today over Leader of Opposition issue
India

Post Vaghela's exit, Gujarat Congress to meet today ov...

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List published; check dtemaharashtra.gov.in
MaharashtraEducation

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List publ...

India

Uttar Pradesh faces acute power crisis

India

678 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Renowned Indian scientist, academician Professor Yash Pal passes away
Space

Renowned Indian scientist, academician Professor Yash Pal p...

AmericasWorld

U.S. judge halts deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi natio...

Decoding human genome: Scientists creating yeast DNA from scratch
Science

Decoding human genome: Scientists creating yeast DNA from s...

Meeting between Ajit Doval and Chinese councillor on cards?
India

Meeting between Ajit Doval and Chinese councillor on cards?...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video