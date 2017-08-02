US to buy new Air Force One planes built for Russian airline?

Washington: Concerns over cost has propelled the US Air Force to consider buying two Boeing 747-8 jetliners originally built for a Russian airline that went bankrupt before they were delivered.

Refusing to divulge details, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said: “We're working through the final stages of coordination to purchase two commercial 747-8 aircraft and expect to award a contract soon.”

As per Defense One, the national security publication which first reported the negotiations, said the Air Force is getting a good deal on the planes. “Boeing lists the average sticker price of a 747-8 as $386.8 million; the actual amount paid by airlines and other customers varies with quantities, configurations, and so forth,” mentioned the publication.

The two 747-8s were initially ordered in 2013 by Transaero, a Russian airline that went bankrupt in 2015.

Boeing built two aircraft out of an order of four. However, the airline never took ownership of them. So, Boeing stored them at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, in the Mojave Desert whose hot, dry air prevents corrosion.

As per Defense One, if the Air Force buys the planes, contractors will have to provide them with a state-of-the-art communications system, defensive countermeasures, and hardening to withstand an electromagnetic pulse caused by a nuclear explosion.

Before taking office, Donald Trump had upset Boeing by tweeting: "Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!"

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg called Trump and told him the cost could be reduced if the Air Force changed its requirements, sources familiar with the conversation said at the time.

White House officials in December were unclear where Trump obtained the $4 billion figure. The Air Force has estimated it would spend $2.87 billion through 2021 for the development of a new presidential aircraft.

The cost of refitting the commercial 747-8s with the enhanced electronics and security systems required for Air Force One was unclear.

Boeing had said it expected to add the Air Force One jets to its backlog, which currently numbers 20 planes - five passenger models and 15 freighters.

The redeployment to the Air Force of jets already built for another customer would effectively reduce Boeing's future 747 production plans by two aircraft. But it would provide a home for two airframes that have been built but remain unsold.

The Air Force operates two military versions of the Boeing 747-200B aircraft that serve as Air Force One when the president is aboard. Both are nearing the end of their planned 30-year life.

