US woman murdered on cruise wouldn`t `stop laughing at me,` says husband

California: An American has been charged with murdering his wife during a cruise in Alaska because she wouldn`t stop laughing at him, US authorities said Thursday.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, personnel of the Emerald Princess went into a cabin occupied by Kenneth Manzanares, 39, and his wife Kristy, and found her dead, covered in blood from a head wound.

Before the arrival of security agents, witnesses had gone into the couple`s room and seen blood on Manzanares`s hands and clothes.

When one of the witnesses asked him what had happened, Manzanares responded: "She would not stop laughing at me," according to the affidavit.

During a search by FBI agents, the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, reportedly said: "My life is over."