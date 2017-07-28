close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US woman murdered on cruise wouldn`t `stop laughing at me,` says husband

An American has been charged with murdering his wife during a cruise in Alaska because she wouldn`t stop laughing at him, US authorities said Thursday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 10:05

California: An American has been charged with murdering his wife during a cruise in Alaska because she wouldn`t stop laughing at him, US authorities said Thursday.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, personnel of the Emerald Princess went into a cabin occupied by Kenneth Manzanares, 39, and his wife Kristy, and found her dead, covered in blood from a head wound.

Before the arrival of security agents, witnesses had gone into the couple`s room and seen blood on Manzanares`s hands and clothes.

When one of the witnesses asked him what had happened, Manzanares responded: "She would not stop laughing at me," according to the affidavit.

During a search by FBI agents, the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, reportedly said: "My life is over."

TAGS

AlaskaCruiseUnited States of AmericaEmerald PrincessKenneth ManzanaresKristy

From Zee News

Shiv Sena mocks BJP-JD (U) reunion, reminds history of venomous salvos
India

Shiv Sena mocks BJP-JD (U) reunion, reminds history of veno...

World

Ryan assures Republican senators House will not pass '...

World

US orders Venezuela embassy families out, crisis deepens

Have astronomers found the first exomoon beyond our solar system? - Read
Space

Have astronomers found the first exomoon beyond our solar s...

Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga says Japan to impose additional sanctions on North Korea
World

Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga says Japan to impose add...

Kerala: BJP state office attacked in Thiruvananthapuram; CPI(M) behind violence?
Kerala

Kerala: BJP state office attacked in Thiruvananthapuram; CP...

New three-member crew set for launch to International Space Station today – Watch LIVE
Space

New three-member crew set for launch to International Space...

World

Japan Prime Minister Abe apologies to nation over resignati...

Ajit Doval calls on BRICS to show leadership on counter-terrorism
India

Ajit Doval calls on BRICS to show leadership on counter-ter...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video